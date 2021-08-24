Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Pennon Group (LON:PNN) to Underperform

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

PNN has been the topic of several other reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Pennon Group stock traded down GBX 3.89 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,264.11 ($16.52). 826,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,949. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89).

In related news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total transaction of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

