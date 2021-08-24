Credit Suisse Group Lowers Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) to Neutral

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $41.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SC has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 135,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

