Credits (CS) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $8.11 million and $385,933.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

