Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. Cree has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cree has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

