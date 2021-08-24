Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

