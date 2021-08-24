Critical Analysis: Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) & Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities 2.73% 0.90% 0.30% Rayonier 8.74% 3.16% 1.59%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Preferred Apartment Communities and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00

Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.48%. Rayonier has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.39%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Rayonier.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Rayonier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.22 -$177.79 million $1.07 10.94 Rayonier $859.20 million 5.97 $37.08 million $0.25 145.28

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier pays out 432.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others. The Multifamily Communities segment consists of company’s portfolio of owned residential multifamily communities. The Financing segment refers to the portfolio of real estate loans, bridge loans, and other instruments deployed by the company to partially finance the development, construction, and prestabilization carrying costs of new multifamily communities and other real estate and real estate related assets. The New Market Properties segment covers portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers, as well as the financial results from the retail real estate loans. The Preferred Office Properties segment relates to the portfolio of office buildings. The Others segment includes deferred offering costs. The company was founded by Leonard A. Silverstein and John A. Williams on September 18, 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

