Critical Survey: NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) vs. SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) and SPX (NYSE:SPXC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get NN alerts:

NN has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPX has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NN and SPX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN $427.53 million 0.55 -$100.59 million ($0.16) -34.38 SPX $1.56 billion 1.84 $97.20 million $2.80 22.59

SPX has higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of NN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of SPX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of NN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SPX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NN and SPX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN 32.94% 5.90% 1.50% SPX 8.95% 19.19% 5.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NN and SPX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN 0 1 1 0 2.50 SPX 0 0 4 0 3.00

NN currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.64%. SPX has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.01%. Given NN’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NN is more favorable than SPX.

Summary

SPX beats NN on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN

NN, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors. The Power Solutions segment designs and produces a broad range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in applications ranging from power control to flight control, and for military devices. The company was founded by Richard D. Ennen in October 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs underground pipe and cable locators and inspection equipment, bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting. The Engineered Solutions segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services transformers for the power transmission and distribution market, as well as process cooling equipment and rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.