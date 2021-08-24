Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

CROMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.32.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

