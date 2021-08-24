Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.10. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.76 and a 12-month high of C$18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 33.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.01%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

