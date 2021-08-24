Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned a $11.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.
CRON has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.
Shares of Cronos Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 39,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,424. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
