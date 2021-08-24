Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned a $11.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

CRON has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 39,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,424. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

