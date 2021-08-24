CrowdStrike (CRWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $245.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of -341.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $108.26 and a one year high of $272.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total value of $1,114,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock worth $76,970,213. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

