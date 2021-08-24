CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $557,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $466,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $245.80 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.26 and a 1 year high of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock worth $76,970,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.