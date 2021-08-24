Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of Crown worth $47,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after acquiring an additional 359,555 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 351,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,388,000 after acquiring an additional 73,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.78. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.