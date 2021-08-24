Crown Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $12,023.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,651.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.86 or 0.01352179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00337192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00155350 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002967 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,880,176 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

