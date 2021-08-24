Crowns Price Reaches $8.34 on Top Exchanges (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Crowns has a total market cap of $17.23 million and $1.42 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for about $8.34 or 0.00017351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowns has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.86 or 0.00792799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00099614 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,067,238 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

