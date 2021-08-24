Crust Network Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $47.46 or 0.00098876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $87.50 million and $8.96 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,629 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

