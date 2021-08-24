Cryoport (CYRX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cryoport (NASDAQ: CYRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – Cryoport was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

8/6/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Cryoport was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

7/16/2021 – Cryoport is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Cryoport was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,044. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 791,343 shares of company stock worth $47,332,280. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

