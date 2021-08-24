Crypto Sports Trading Up 10.2% This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $459,529.69 and approximately $137.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.