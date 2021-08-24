CryptoTask (CTASK) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $721,705.30 and $185,612.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00125168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00156066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,750.11 or 0.99667172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00991461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.78 or 0.06708007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,906 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

