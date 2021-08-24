CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTIC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 28.9% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 105.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 90.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 682.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.