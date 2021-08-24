CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

EVD stock opened at €52.98 ($62.33) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €33.92 ($39.91) and a 12 month high of €60.86 ($71.60). The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

