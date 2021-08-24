CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) were down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CEVMY shares. Nord/LB upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

