CUE Protocol Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $75.33 or 0.00157366 BTC on major exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $573,810.58 and $1,629.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00125013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00155760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,723.16 or 0.99690907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00988153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.40 or 0.06685454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.