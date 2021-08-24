Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 139,395 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $193,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.36. 17,902,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,897,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

