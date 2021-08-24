Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,315 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $159,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,091,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

