Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 63,579 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,579 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of General Dynamics worth $137,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. United Bank lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after acquiring an additional 188,446 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.92. The company had a trading volume of 405,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.42. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.