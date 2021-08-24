Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,870,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,135 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 2.2% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Unilever worth $226,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 55.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,552. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

