Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,632 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Kimberly-Clark worth $142,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.80. 1,052,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $157.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

