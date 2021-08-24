Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 137,190 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $136,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,894,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,481,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,247,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,241,000 after buying an additional 1,482,468 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,393. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

