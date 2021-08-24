Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 29,914 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Genuine Parts worth $205,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 31.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.23. 558,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,144. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.