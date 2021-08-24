Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 5,805 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of The Travelers Companies worth $100,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $160.64. The stock had a trading volume of 791,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

