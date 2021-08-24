Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163,880 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507,325 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665,460 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,457,000 after acquiring an additional 268,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,506,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,312,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

