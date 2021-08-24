Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,452 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $42,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

