Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,808 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up approximately 1.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Welltower worth $164,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,649,000 after buying an additional 1,224,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,293,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,652,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $84.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,473. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

