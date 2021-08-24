Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $16,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,328,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,622. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

