Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,669,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,560 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $195,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,781,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,185. The company has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

