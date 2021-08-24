Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

