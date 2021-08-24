Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $10.82 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,539. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

