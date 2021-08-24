Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $148.27 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,341 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ConocoPhillips worth $148,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,242,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

