Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $24.85 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,173 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,425 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $24,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $75.09. 2,565,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

