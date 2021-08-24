Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $31.82 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,615,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591,807 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Manulife Financial worth $31,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. 3,563,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

