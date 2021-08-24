Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $49.12 Million Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $49,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roche by 58.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,318. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $341.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

