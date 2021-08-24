Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 310,257 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Intel worth $200,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,337,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,252,232. The company has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

