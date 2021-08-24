Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,246,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Truist Financial worth $180,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

