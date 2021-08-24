Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $111.26 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,586,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,255,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of VICI Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. 3,518,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

