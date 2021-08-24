Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 182,169 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,169 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of ASE Technology worth $55,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ASX shares. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.93%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

