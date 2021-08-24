Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 356,787 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Pfizer worth $193,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. 52,420,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,037,939. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

