Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,635,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,706 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Altria Group worth $125,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after purchasing an additional 557,181 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,493,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,360,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE MO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.