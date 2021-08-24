Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after buying an additional 576,023 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after purchasing an additional 424,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.25. 5,769,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,164,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

