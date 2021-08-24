Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,753 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $78,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 350.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $171.02. 307,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $185.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.